2 more trains between Kovai, Mettupalayam resume services

COIMBATORE: Giving reasons for passengers to cheer, the Salem Division of the Southern Railways has resumed two more unreserved MEMU special train services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam from Monday.

Three trains, already plying between the two destinations, have been receiving good patronage. Passengers say that we’re looking for additional trains as it has become a herculean task to travel by road due to the ongoing flyover works.

Flyover construction works are underway at GN Mills’s junction on the Mettupalayam Road resulting in heavy traffic hurdles. During peak hours, heavy traffic results in road users getting delayed for long hours, despite traffic diversions. Also, passengers rued that they were forced to spend more on travel by bus.

“The availability of frequent trains has become a matter of convenience. It is also more affordable than a bus,” said V Shanmugam, a private firm employee.

The train fare between Coimbatore to Mettupalayam is Rs 30 and it comes to just Rs 185 per month for pass holders and Rs 500 for three months.

Welcoming the resumption of train services, train aficionados have even placed banners in bus stands and railway station in Mettupalayam to popularise the services.

“We have called for passengers to utilise the new services and ensure that these trains are run with good patronage,” said P Rajendran, former DRUCC member of Salem Division.