Look for ethical institutions instead of continuing to pay sham clinics

An IVF clinic in Coimbatore has been promising us an end to our long wait to have kids and has been taking money in lakhs from us for the last couple of years. The money was taken on the assurance of a hundred per cent result and after medical examination. However, two years have elapsed with no signs of any positive result. The hospital, however, is only demanding more money. What can we do to get the fleecing hospital to compensate for our loss of time and money?

— Sujatha Shankar, Chidambaram

There are some ethical institutions which also undertake such work. Now that the place where you paid money is dragging its feet after collecting hefty amounts, you better change the institution and go for a new place after making proper enquiries.