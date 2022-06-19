Despite Covid spike, daily vaccination only below 50K in TN

CHENNAI: Despite the increasing cases of Covid in the State for the past few weeks, the daily vaccinations stay below 50,000 except for the mass vaccination drive.

Experts stress on intensifying the vaccination drive across the State and the State Health Department officials are hoping that daily vaccinations are likely to go up as more people would get vaccinated as cases increase.

The first week of June saw average daily vaccination of about 25,000, followed by 27,000 the next week and the mega vaccination drive contributed to the overall vaccination coverage this month as about 13.90 lakh people were vaccinated. However, after the mega vaccination drive, the numbers did not cross 50,000 in a day.

The State Health Department officials at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine hope that there will be an increase in the administration of booster doses as the cases are surging in the State.

"The increase of cases is likely to make people take vaccination more seriously. After being close to 25,000 daily vaccination earlier this month, now about 40,000 people are getting vaccinated in a day," said an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

At least 94 per cent people have been vaccinated with first dose and 83 per cent have received both the doses.

As many as 42 lakh persons have not been vaccinated with the first dose in the State and 1.20 crore persons are yet to get vaccinated with the second dose.

The department is planning on conducting the next mega vaccination drive in July and promote special vaccination camps in order to vaccinate more people.

"We have planned on conducting mega vaccination camp every month. The 24X7 special vaccination camp is being conducted at all government hospitals medical colleges and other government institutions. When compared to the previous month we are seeing a rise in the cases, and thus, the daily vaccinations should also be increased. The district health officials are also instructed to follow up with people and get them vaccinated and make sure that the eligible people get their booster dose," says health secretary P Senthilkumar.