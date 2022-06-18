WRD to enhance Poondi reservoir to increase storage capacity

CHENNAI: Chennai reservoirs received at least 43.5 TMC of rainfall during the last year monsoon, but most of water was drained into the sea due to lack of adequate storage capacity, admit Water Resources Department (WRD) insiders adding that the water managers were able to save only 11 TMC of water.

The good news is that the Poondi reservoir which released around 30 TMC water during the monsoon will now save an additional 2 TMC water in the future, thanks to a new project proposal.

“Unlike other years, we received intense rainfall last year and got a good amount of water. But as the city reservoirs did not have enough storage capacity, we were able to save only 11.5 TMC rainwater. And remaining 32 TMC were released from the dams. To save more rainwater in the coming days, we have submitted a proposal to enhance the storage capacity of Poondi reservoir, ” said a senior WRD official.

The department is waiting for the approval from the government. After enhancing the reservoir, the department will be able to save additional 2 TMC water during the monsoon.

The additional storage will help the water starved Chennai to meet its growing demand particularly during summer.

It may be noted that in March, the WRD resumed the desilting of Poondi reservoir to enable that the water body returns to its original carrying capacity.

“Accumulation of silt over the years had affected the capacity of the dam and the orginal plan is to remove silt upto 2 crore cubic metres. So far, only 78,300 cubic metre silt has been removed from the dam, and the ongoing project will take 10 years for completion, ” the official added.

Meanwhile, the water inflow from Krishna water to Chennai city reservoirs remains stable at 600 cusecs.

At present, a total of 7.7 TMC water is stored in the dams and water is discharged for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Poondi reservoir has 0.932 TMC, Red Hills 3.046 TMC, Chembarambakkam 3.335 TMC, Cholavaram 0.130 TMC, Veeranam 0.085 TMC, and Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai with 0.428 TMC.