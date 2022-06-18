State appoints senior lawyers’ panel to defend TN before HC

CHENNAI: The State Law Department on Saturday appointed 4 senior advocates in TN to defend cases in favour of the Tamil Nadu government before the principal seat of Madras High Court in Chennai and its Madurai bench.

The State Public (law officers) Department had issued a GO in this regard stating that as per the circumstances stated by the Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, the government is approving the panel of senior advocates to defend the state.

“Senior Advocates PS Raman, MK Kabir, NR Elango, P Wilson, M Ajmal Khan, and Isaac Mohanlal have been appointed by the State Law Department to appear for the government,” the GO read.

It’s also noted that the professional fees payable for these senior advocates will be paid as per the GO issued by the public (law officers) department in 2017.

With this, the senior lawyers on the panel will be paid on par with the salary of the Additional Advocates General.

Departments that are engaging the services of these advocates for defending them before the HC principal seat and its Madurai bench have to settle the salary, according to the GO.