Over 3,000 active cases in Tamil Nadu takes total Covid count to 34.60 lakh

CHENNAI: As many as 596 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Saturday, including 3 from Japan and 1 from UAE. The State crossed 3,000 active cases of COVID-19, as 3,073 active cases are present currently. There are 295 new cases in Chennai, including 1,503 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 34,60,182 cases have been reported in the State so far. After 15,881 samples were tested in the past 24 hours bringing the total test positivity rate to 3.7% in the State. The positivity rate in Chennai stood at 8.1%, Chengalpattu reported 122 cases and 11.5% TPR. Coimbatore recorded 31 cases, Tiruvallur 27 and Kanyakumari and Kancheepuram recorded 21 cases each. As many as 217 people were discharged from several hospitals, taking total recoveries to 34,19,083. No deaths were reported in the State. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 38,026.