TamilNadu

Agnipath protest: 17 arrested in Chengalpattu railway station

The police arrested 17 people, including a woman, as they continued to protest and have been confined them to a private marriage hall in the area. This created a stir at the railway station.
Agnipath protest: 17 arrested in Chengalpattu railway station
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested 17 people who were involved in a protest against the Agnipath requirement scheme at the Chengalpattu railway station.

Representative image
Rajnath okays proposal to reserve 10% vacancies for Agniveers

In Chengalpattu, the district president of the Youth Association of India, Purushothaman, took out a rally from Chengalpattu new bus stand shouting slogans. When they tried to enter the railway station, as a precautionary measure, more than 100 police personnel on duty put up iron barricades in front of the railway station to stop them from entering the premises.

Representative image
Centre's new announcement amid widespread protest against Agnipath

The police arrested 17 people, including a woman, as they continued to protest and have been confined them to a private marriage hall in the area. This created a stir at the railway station.

The Agnipath scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago evoked protests in several parts of the country. In the northern states, especially, there have been several protests, including rail blockades, burning of trains, and looting of shops.

Representative image
Agnipath: What's irking India's youth about this scheme?

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Chengalpattu Railway Station
Agnipath Scheme
Agnipath
Agnipath protests
Agnipath recruitment scheme
Agnipath protest
Agnipath protest in TN
Agnipath explained
Agnipath protest in Chengalpattu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in