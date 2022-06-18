TamilNadu

According to Thoothukudi North police, a 70-year-old man identified as A Muniyasamy of Madhava Nair Colony, Threspuram was allegedly murdered by the armed gang. Based on a complaint, a case was filed.
3, including a juvenile, held for killing 70-year-old man in Thoothukudi
MADURAI: Three persons, including a juvenile offender, were arrested in Thoothukudi on Saturday in a case of murder. The incident occurred on Friday night, sources said. According to Thoothukudi North police, a 70-year-old man identified as A Muniyasamy of Madhava Nair Colony, Threspuram was allegedly murdered by the armed gang. Based on a complaint, a case was filed. Investigations revealed that Muniyasamy was murdered over a family dispute. The victim developed enmity with A Chinnathambi alias Lamba (29) of Siluvaipatti, Thalamuthu Nagar. Lamba hatched a plot to murder Muniyasamy and with the support of his friend M. Ottai alias Karuppasamy (20) of Lourdhammalpuram along with a juvenile from Thoothukudi hacked him to death. The accused, including Chinnathambi alias Lamba, Ottai alias Karuppasamy and the juvenile offender have been arrested, sources said.

