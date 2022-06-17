VIT University graduate secures fifth rank in UPSC

VELLORE: A 2014 batch Mechanical Engineering graduate from VIT University Utkarsh Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh secured the fifth rank in the recently concluded UPSC civil service exams the results for which were announced recently, VIT sources said.

An elated Dwivedi thanking God, parents, family and friends said he chose the civil services as “it is a platform that offers an opportunity to help transform millions of lives and contribute to society and the nation as a whole in a significant manner.”

Elaborating he said, “the kind of exposure I received at VIT through various fests, clubs, chapters and friends across states is unparalleled.” He further added that the rigorous curriculum during his engineering college days helped him to understand the value of hard work. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan congratulated Dwivedi and wished him success.