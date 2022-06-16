TPR of Chennai, Chengalpattu nearing 10 per cent

CHENNAI: With increasing number of cases of Covid in the State, the positivity rate is nearing 10 per cent in two districts. Tamil Nadu recorded 552 new cases of Covid on Thursday, including 253 cases in Chennai and 129 cases in Chengalpattu. The Nilgiris reported 9.1 per cent positivity after 23 cases were reported on Wednesday. The State records a Total Positivity Rate (TPR) of 3.3 per cent.

The positivity rate in Chengalpattu stands at 9.8 per cent, while Chennai has a TPR of 8.1. There are less than 1,000 samples of Covid being tested in Chengalpattu on a daily basis, while 2,500-2,700 samples are being tested in Chennai.

The rise in cases and positivity points at the need to increase the testing of samples in the State as overall 15,233 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Chengalpattu has 472 active cases of Covid, while Chennai has the highest number of 1,139 active cases.

On Thursday, three imported cases were reported, one each from USA, Singapore and West Bengal. There are currently 2,313 active cases of in the State, and the total cases reported stands at 34,58,997.

Among other districts, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram recorded 32 cases each, while Tiruvallur has 30 cases. These districts have also shown a spurt in cases for the past few days. Coimbatore has a TPR of 4 percent and Kanniyakumari reported 3.9 per cent TPR.

As many as 177 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,18,658. After a death was reported in the State on Wednesday, no new deaths have been reported on Thursday and death toll stands at 38,026.