Priority for solving public grievances, says new Tiruchy Collector

TIRUCHY: Priority would be given to solve the grievances of the people, said the new Tiruchy Collector soon after assuming charge here on Thursday. He made a whirlwind inspection of various ongoing projects across the district. M Pradeep Kumar, who assumed charge visited both Ministers-KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and said that the meeting was made out of respect. Subsequently, he went to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and inspected the special ward for COVID-19. He went to visit the panchayat union model school at Manachanallur in the outskirts of Tiruchy district and interacted with the students. Later, he participated in the Jamabandi programme and received the petitions from the people and inspected the accounts of the panchayats and distributed patta to the beneficiaries.Subsequently, he visited the ongoing works of new regulator at upper anicut in Mukkombu and asked the officials to expedite the works.