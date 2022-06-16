File counter plea on lawyer's petition seeking security, HC tells cops

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state police to file a counter affidavit in two weeks on a petition filed by senior counsel and noted mediator Sri Ram Panchu.

The petitioner sought a direction to the state government to continue the Z category security provided to him as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Senior Counsel S Prabhakaran, appearing for Sriram Panchu submitted that while appointing his client as one of the arbitrators in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, the Apex Court ordered to provide Z category security.

“The security was withdrawn by the state government. It is necessary to extend the Z category security to the senior advocate and mediator considering the threat levels faced by him. A representation in connection with this matter was sent to the state home secretary but there is no relief awarded, ” the senior lawyer submitted.

However, the state informed the police that one personal security officer has been deployed round the clock. However, the petitioner’s counsel urged that the present measure of the state will not suffice due to the serious threat perception and contended that the petitioner was granted Z category protection and the sudden reduction is against the orders of the Apex Court.

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter for two weeks directing the respondents to file a status report.