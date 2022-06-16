Disbursal of Rs 1,000 to women soon, says PTR

MADURAI: The state is taking much needed steps to provide monthly aid of Rs 1,000 to women heads at the earliest, said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Development PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Madurai on Wednesday.

All the information about beneficiaries is being collected and authorities concerned are working on it to examine and refine the database.

The state government has already waived off jewel loans and crop loans. Talking to reporters, the Minister said the state government is encouraging tech start-ups with new ideas to procure technologically advanced systems directly from such start-up companies. During November last, several stalls were put up as part of the CII-Connect programme in Chennai and it’s amazing that the stalls exhibited modern inventions in drone surveying and other features advantageous to government sectors, including Department of Revenue and also for Corporation for property tax assessment and also with advancements of automated cooking following instructions online.

Tender rules were amended with special terms and conditions to procure such equipment from the start-ups directly. Initially, 25 out of 133 start-up applicants have been chosen for the Social Welfare Department, he said.