App to monitor Rs 1k dole to girls

CHENNAI: The state has decided to develop a mobile app, which would monitor disbursal of Rs 1,000 monthly dole to girl students studying in government schools.

As per Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, all-girl students from Classes 6-12 will be paid Rs 1,000 a month directly into their bank accounts till the completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses. Through this, around 6 lakh students were expected to be benefitted.

Already the state government had started collecting beneficiaries list. A senior official from the School Education Department said the government is planning to develop a mobile app to monitor the financial assistance scheme thoroughly.

Stating that before the usage of the mobile App, he said all the bank accounts of beneficiaries will be verified and it would be stored in a database.

“The application would track all the student’s records and whether the financial assistance has reached the right beneficiaries with the acknowledgment from the bank,” he added.

Pointing out that Rs 698 crore has been allotted initially for the scheme, he said the scheme monitoring system will also have region-wise student data. “The application will also trace school-wise data,” he added. “The application will indicate the details of those students, who shift to private institutions so that the scheme would be discontinued for them,” he informed.

“The mobile app will also further track if there was any delayed payment,” he said adding “similarly, it will also trace the beneficiaries, who were not paid.”

The official pointed out that the usage of the mobile applications will come into use once the scheme was launched.

“The app is expected to be available in both Tamil and English,” he added.