AIADMK seniors fire fight to quell differences within party

CHENNAI: AIADMK seniors and party functionaries continued their huddle for the third consecutive day to sort out the differences between the AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Both the AIADMK leaders met their supporters throughout the night.

Thanjavur strongman and AIADMK joint coordinator R Vaithilingam had also started reaching out to the sulking AIADMK factions seeking unity in the party. “At present, there is no provision or law for a party’s general secretary post. The dual leadership is working well and it cannot be changed. Every member have the right to express their views. It does not mean that everything has to be accepted and implemented.” “Considering the current scenario only dual leadership is good for the party and a section of AIADMK functionaries feel that single leadership will make the Kongu leaders more powerful eating into the rights of other regional leaders,” said a former AIADMK MLA who had not taken any sides.

Echoing similar views, party senior leader C Ponnaiyan said, “My stance will be always with the party’s decision. There were no issues in the present dual leadership. Both the leaders are working together for the party. There is no misunderstanding between them. The proposed party’s general council will be surely held.”

A few seniors are pacifying both the EPS and OPS factions to continue with the dual leadership so that the AIADMK general council is held in a peaceful manner. Meanwhile, supporters of OPS gheraoed AIADMK leader D Jayakumar when he left the party headquarters after attending a meeting at the party office.

Meanwhile, a large number of AIADMK cadres gathered in front of Palaniswami’s residence in Nedunjalai Nagar in Salem. They gave a rousing welcome to Palaniswami and shouted slogans urging him to come forward and take over the leadership of the party. Addressing the cadres, EPS just asked them to disperse. He then huddled into a discussion with party functionaries to decide on the next course of action. The party functionaries too remained tightlipped.

“Most of the members like only single leadership. A decision could be taken immediately. It has to be discussed with district secretaries and other senior functionaries before taking any decision. It is expected that a resolution might also be passed in the party’s general council meeting,” said former minister B Valarmathi. The issue of single leadership took Centre stage in the AIADMK in the wake of the party’s three defeats, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 2021 Assembly polls and the more recently held polls to the Urban and rural local bodies.