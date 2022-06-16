20 AWPS inaugurated to ensure women’s safety in TN

CHENNAI: Earlier in the day, Chief minister MK Stalin also inaugurated 20 All Women Police Stations (AWPS) to ensure women’s safety in the State.
Currently, there are about 202 AWPS across TN.
The government had announced in its policy note of the police department for 2021-22 that all-women police stations would be established at the rate of one per subdivision in the State.
Accordingly, Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the all-women police stations in Valasaravakkam, Tambaram, Selayur, SRMC, Vandalur, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai rural, Thittakudi, Karur rural, Kottaipattinam, Orathanadu, Muthupettai, Mettupalayam, Perundurai, Uthankarai, Oomachikulam, Dindigul rural, Periyakulam, Muthukulathur and Cheranmadevi, Puliyankudi.