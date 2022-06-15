Spl measures taken to control Covid in Chennai: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: At least four zone in Chennai city recorded higher number of Covid cases, and special measures are being taken to control the infection in the city, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday after a discussion with health experts and other officials regarding the surge in pandemic cases.

During the meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation officials and health experts, several measures to control the spread of the infection were discussed. "Covid cases continues to surge across the globe, many countries report over 10,000 - 1 lakh cases daily. During the last 24 hours, several states in India had recorded a surge in the pandemic cases.In Tamil Nadu, the Covid cases were over 300 on Tuesday, and it is expected to increase further, " said Subramanian.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,622 Covid patients are under treatment. Chennai has the highest number of patients with 781 who are under treatment, of which 684 are in home isolation with asymptomatic and mild symptoms. At least 59 patients admitted in government and private hospitals are those with comorbid conditions.

As many as 3,418 officers are appointed to monitor the infected patients. They check oxygen level of the patients admitted in the hospitals and monitor the status of those at home quarantine.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the clusters were formed in educational institutions at IIT Madras, Anna University, Sathya Sai Medical College and VIT. Currently, VIT has 70-80 active cases and Rajiv Gandhi Institute with 30 cases, and others have nil case.

In the past few days, the clusters had been identified in residential areas of Chennai. As nany as 48 streets have over three cases, and six streets have more than five COVID cases in the city. At least four zones - Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar have higher number of corona cases.

"Earlier, 2,500 RTPCR were taken, and we have decided to double it to test 5,000 samples from Thursday. In the past two years, as many as 34,57, 969 Covid cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, of which 1,125 were international passengers and 1,301 from various states in the country, " said health minister Subramanian. The cluster samples are sent to the labs in Hyderabad and Pune, and results are expected soon.

He added, "With 1,622 active cases in the state, only 20 are from other states and countries. So, we are taking measures to control the infection in the state soon. The only prevention is to get vaccinated against Covid so far 94.36% taken first dose vaccine, and 84.85 percent for second dose."

In Chennai, over 99% inoculated for first dose, and 85.5% double vaccinated. And only 40% has taken precaution dose in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, at least 40 lakh are yet to take single dose of vaccination and 1.15 crore are due to second dose.

The minister urged the public to get vaccinated at the government hospitals instead of waiting for mega vaccination camps. The corporation to set up three Covid care centres in the city with 50 beds.