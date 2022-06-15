Register with Kamal's Blood Commune for urgent need or donation

CHENNAI: Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday urged the public to make use of the Kamal's Blood Commune for urgent need of blood or to donate their blood.

"An exclusive number, 9150208889, has been alloted for Kamal's Blood Commune. Whether you are in need of blood or you are a willing donor, you may register with us. Whenever a need is posted, our welfare heroes will be informed based on the proximity to the hospital and the process would be completed quickly, " he said in a letter to his party cadres.

He requested all the good hearts to join the initiative considering their medical fitness to donate blood.

"I place my appreciation to the cadres of Makkal Needhi Maiam, who stepped up to streamline the blood donation services under one roof, with the help of technology, " he noted.

Recalling the transformation of his fan club into a welfare association 40 years ago, he said that his welfare heroes have been rendering yeoman service to this society for four decades, the prominent service being, blood donation.

"These heroes have been donating 1000s of litres of blood from all over Tamilnadu. We found a need to streamline this noble service and bring it under one roof with the help of technology. This streamlining will not only strengthen the database of the blood donors of our welfare association but will also ensure quick processing to save lives, " he said.