I-T raids 40 locations belonging to popular biz group in TN

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department officials on Wednesday conducted searches across the State in the premises belonging to a prominent City headquartered business group. The popular corporate firm has interests in amusement park, logistics, hospitality sector among others. The raids come in the background of suspected tax evasion by the group and the searches were conducted at 40 locations at their offices and residences in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Dindivanam and other districts.

Apart from the offices and residences in Tamil Nadu, searches are underway at their Bengaluru office too and will continue till late in the evening informed I-T department sources said.