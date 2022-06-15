First Covid death in 3 months: 18-yr-old succumbs to virus in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old woman from Thanjavur died due to Covid on Tuesday at Thanjavur government medical college hospital. This is the first Covid death reported in Tamil Nadu after three months. It may be noted that the last death was reported on March 17.

With this the total number of deaths in the State reached 38,026.

The pandemic cases in Tamil Nadu increased further with 476 cases including international passengers from UAE (2), one case each from USA and Malaysia, and an imported case from Uttar Pradesh. The total number of cases recorded was 34,58,445.

Chennai crossed 200-marks recorded 221 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 95 cases, Coimbatore 26 cases, the Nilgiris 23, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur with 20 cases each, Kancheepuram 21 cases. Single digit cases were reported in Salem 6 cases; Tiruchy, Vellore 5 cases each, Cuddalore, Madurai, Ranipet and Tirunelveli 4 cases each; Thoothukudi, Krishnagiri 3 cases each, one cases were reported in Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Erode, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tirupattur, and Villupuram.

After 11,081 samples tested across the state, the test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 3%. Of which Chengalpattu with 9.1%, Chennai 8.4%, Coimbatore 3.7%, Tiruvallur, Tirupur 2.8% each, Erode, Salem, and Theni had 1.8% each of TPR. Tirunelveli with 1.6%. Ranipet and Sivagangai recorded 1.5% each, Madurai 1.2%, Tiruchy 1%. At least nine districts of Tamil Nadu had less than 1% of TPR.

As many as 169 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,18,481 so far. At least 14,268 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.