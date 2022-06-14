Flutter at T’malai jamabandi as Jaya, EPS pictures go missing from office

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Removal of the pictures of former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami from Tiruvannamalai taluk office created a flutter on Monday. With the Jamabandi on in Tiruvannamalai taluk office, visitors were surprised to find the pictures of both Jayalalithaa and EPS missing and the removed pictures were found in a different location on the premises. When the news spread, Tiruvannamalai south AIADMK secretary and local MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy rushed with party cadre to complain to Collector B Murugesh who was winding up the Jamabandi. Then officials hurriedly replaced the picture of Jayalalithaa. Agri Krishnamurthy then complained to the Collector, who ordered that both the pictures be reinstated. AIADMK cadre left after it.