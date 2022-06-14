Days-old infant found partially buried at plantain farm in Avinashi

COIMBATORE: A barely few days old baby was found half buried in a plantain farm in Avinashi on Tuesday. Police said Mariarathinam, wife of Arokiasamy, who had taken the farm on lease, had gone to water the plantains, when she was shocked to find the boy baby. On receiving information, the Avinashi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Avinashi Government Hospital for post mortem. Police are clueless and are probing to know if the baby was born out of a suspected illegal affair was murdered and buried in the farm.