Custodial deaths: Police dept issues SOPs for its personnel

CHENNAI: In the wake of another custodial death within a span of two months, the police department has issued a standard operating procedures (SOP) to follow for all its personnel and rules for various wings was also issued for handling different types of cases.

To prevent police violence, leading to the death of suspect or accused in police custody, the SOP suggests sensitizing all police personnel against use of force as a first step. Police personnel are suggested to rely on scientific interrogation techniques instead of using force to extract confession.