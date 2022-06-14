Custodial death: Initial reports suggest no external injuries

CHENNAI: Preliminary results from the post-mortem on the custodial death victim, S Rajasekar, suggested no external injuries or fractures.
Stanley hospital authorities said that the visceral report is yet to be completed but confirmed the police version that there were no external injuries.
Rajasekar of Alamathy near Red Hills was picked up by a team of Kodungaiyur police in connection with a property theft case and he died while under custody on Sunday.
According to a medical officer in Stanley medical college hospital, the X-rays and scans so far on all bones revealed that there were no fractures.
“There were no major external marks on his body, ” the official said.
Meanwhile, CB-CID is yet to register FIR in connection with the custodial death as investigations are still in a preliminary stage.
Senior police officers with the city police maintained that their investigations so far too have revealed that there was no custodial torture.
Five policemen, including Kodungaiyur police Inspector, George Miller have been placed under suspension so far. Apart from Miller, Sub Inspector Kannappan and constables, Jayasekar, Manivannan and Sathyamoorthy were placed under suspension.
The victim, S Rajasekar of Alamathi near Red Hills was a history sheeter and has more than 20 cases against him, including an attempt to murder case, police said and claimed that Rajasekar developed health complications, while being investigated, leading to his death. Kodungaiyur police had secured him for investigations in a property theft case.
Only a month ago, 6 city policemen were arrested by CB-CID in connection with the custodial death of V Vignesh (25).