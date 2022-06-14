TamilNadu

Couple, 3-month-old baby die; 3-yr-old girl injured as car rams into median

According to police, Manikandan (30), an advocate from Perambalur and residing at Dindugul, his wife Podhumani (25), their three-year-old daughter Rudra and three-month-old baby boy were returning from Coimbatore after visiting a relative.
Car crashed into a median in Dharapuram in Tirupur district
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A couple and their three-month-old baby died, while their three-year-old daughter was injured after the car they were travelling crashed into a median in Dharapuram in Tirupur district on Monday night. According to police, Manikandan (30), an advocate from Perambalur and residing at Dindugul, his wife Podhumani (25), their three-year-old daughter Rudra and three-month-old baby boy were returning from Coimbatore after visiting a relative. The woman and infant died on spot. Manikandan died at Tiruchy hospital.

