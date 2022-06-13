Acting is my profession, can’t question decisions: Kamal

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said people should not question his decision to continue acting in films as that was his profession.

“A leader may not just be in sirai (prison) but can also be on thirai (silver screen). We have seen such leaders. I have not come here to celebrate my film’s success. That is just a stepping stone, I need to climb a huge mountain. Slowly, I am climbing up, ” Haasan said launching a blood donation drive ‘Kamal’s blood commune’ at his party office.

On a song from his latest film Vikram, which allegedly took pot-shots at the Union Government, Haasan said he didn’t criticise any one party but the whole system.

Speaking at the event, Haasan said the initiative was not a new one but it was being conducted for over 40 years through his Narpani Mandram (welfare club), and has been launched afresh to encourage more blood donation.

Hitting out at contemporary politics, the MNM leader said politics was not just about elections, receiving commission for performing duties or making poor people rich but creating a society without poor people.