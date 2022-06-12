Tamil Nadu reports 249 fresh Covid cases, TPR stood at 1.5 pc

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 249 Covid cases on Sunday, including ten imported cases from other countries and States. The total number of cases of Covid in the State reached to 34,57,382.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 124, while 40 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu ane 20 cases were reported in Coimbatore. As many as 12 cases were recorded in Kancheepuram and 11 cases of Covid in Thiruvallur. At least 15 districts also reported cases of Covid.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.5 percent in Tamil Nadu, after testing 14,016 samples on Sunday. Chennai reported 4.4 percent and 4.3 percent positivity rate was recorded in Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid in the State stood at 1,332 currently. With 148 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid reached to 34,18,025. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,025.