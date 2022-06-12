OPS asserts AIADMK the main opposition party in TN

CHENNAI: Stating that in the recent times, several media debates were posing that the opposition party was taken a backstep, the AIADMK leader said "whether it was inside the Assembly or outside, the AIADMK, as the main opposition, is taking grievances of the people to both the State and Centre".

Listing out the AIADMK's initiatives including opposing the Mekedatu dam construction, condemning the closing of KG classes in government schools, pointing out increased prices of Aavin products, urging to stop common entrance exams, to impose a ban on online gambling games, Panneerselvam said "apart from this, we also continue to demand for scrapping the NEET exam, asking to reduce the fuel prices and indicating law and order issue of the State".

"These examples itself enough that AIADMK discharging its duties well", he said adding "when our party is in power, we will work for the welfare of the people, while we were at the opposition side, our duty is to indicate the mistakes of the ruling party, this is what our "Amma" (Jayalalithaa) taught us".

Claiming that it was for sure that the AIADMK would come to power in the next polls, Panneerselvam alleged "instead of working to solve various issues of the people, the DMK government is interfering in the religious issues and creating problems".