IAS officers rejig: Radhakrishnan shifted to food department

CHENNAI: The much anticipated shuffling of IAS officers is witnessing huge changes with some of the common names being featured including Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.
The order has been issued in accordance to the Rule 4 (2) of the IAS (Cadre), 1954.
Of the transfers, the major ones are those of Phanindra Reddy IAS, J Radhakrishnan IAS, SK Prabhakar IAS and Senthil Kumar IAS.
Here are the list of their old post and the new office they would be occupying:-
Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS - From Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department he is being transferred as the Principal Secretary to Co-operation, Food and Consumer Welfare Department.
Phanindra Reddy IAS - From Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes he is being transferred as the Additional Chief Secretary Government, Home, Excise and Prohibition Department.
SK Prabhakar IAS - From Additional Chief Secretary Government, Home, Excise and Prohibition Department he is being transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration
Senthil Kumar IAS - From Principal Secretary/ Officer on Special Duty to Health and Family Welfare Department he is being transferred as Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Department
Here are the other reshuffle details:-
Md Nasimuddin IAS - From Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department, he is transferred and posted as Secretary of Labour Welfare department.
Pradeep Yadav IAS - From MD of Chennai Metro Rail ltd is now transferred and posted as Secretary of Highways Department replacing Deeraj Kumar who is now posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.
Ananda Kumar IAS - From Member Secretary of SDAT is now posted as Secretary of the Differently-abled persons department replacing Lal Vena who is now posted as Commissioner of Food Safety Department.
Darez Ahamed IAS - From Mission Director, National Health Mission, is posted as Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department replacing Praveen P Nair who is now posted as Director of e-Governance.