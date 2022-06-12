IAS officers rejig: Radhakrishnan shifted to food department

CHENNAI: The much anticipated shuffling of IAS officers is witnessing huge changes with some of the common names being featured including Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.

The order has been issued in accordance to the Rule 4 (2) of the IAS (Cadre), 1954.

Of the transfers, the major ones are those of Phanindra Reddy IAS, J Radhakrishnan IAS, SK Prabhakar IAS and Senthil Kumar IAS.

Here are the list of their old post and the new office they would be occupying:-

Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS - From Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department he is being transferred as the Principal Secretary to Co-operation, Food and Consumer Welfare Department.

Phanindra Reddy IAS - From Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes he is being transferred as the Additional Chief Secretary Government, Home, Excise and Prohibition Department.

SK Prabhakar IAS - From Additional Chief Secretary Government, Home, Excise and Prohibition Department he is being transferred as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration

Senthil Kumar IAS - From Principal Secretary/ Officer on Special Duty to Health and Family Welfare Department he is being transferred as Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Department