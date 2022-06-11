Man gets double life terms for killing mom, sister over property row

VELLORE: The Vellore I Additional Sessions Court sentenced a man to double life terms for killing his mother and sister over property and money disputes at a village near Paradarami on Friday.

Police said that Muniraj (50) of Poosarivalasai village near Paradarami regularly quarreled with his mother Indrani (70) and sister Chinnammal (42) as they owned money and land respectively.

As they refused to hand over the property and cash to him an enraged Muniraj attacked them with clubs and stones on June 10, 2020 resulting in Indrani being killed on the spot and Chinnammal succumbing after admission to hospital.

Paradarami police arrested Muniraj and filed a case. Judge Shanthi sentenced Muniraj to double life terms for two murders with another 5 years for assault and a fine for Rs 25,000.

Failure to pay which would entail another 6 months in prison.

After the sentence was read out, police escorted and incarcerated in the Vellore central prison.