Lalgudi man held for impregnating woman with false promise of marriage

TIRUCHY: A 36-year-old man was arrested in Tiruchy on Saturday for impregnating a woman with a false promise of marriage. Suresh from Lalgudi was said to be in love with a 25-year-old woman from the neighbourhood for the past three years. It is said, Suresh had promised the woman of marrying her and had a sexual association with her and the woman became pregnant. Meanwhile, as she was carrying for eight months, Suresh had avoided the woman and was reportedly arranging a marriage without the knowledge of the woman. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi All Women Police station who arrested Suresh on Saturday.