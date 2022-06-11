BJP cadre object to Min Mano’s participation at Thucklay car festival

MADURAI: Minister for Information and Technology, T Mano Thangaraj’s participation at car festival as part of Vaikasi Thiruvizha of Murugan temple at Kumaracoil near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district triggered objections from cadres of BJP, Hindu Munnani and Hindu Makkal Katchi, on Saturday. Slogans were raised against the minister, who along with Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and devotees waited to pull the decked car. Sources said the cadre objected to the minister being a Christian. SP of the district Hari Kiran Prasad said 69 persons including MR Gandhi, Nagercoil MLA were put under preventive arrest and released later. The minister later said that BJP was indulging in cheap politics.