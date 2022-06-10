‘Reduce non-teaching work in govt schools’

CHENNAI: Teachers in government schools have been tirelessly working for the past several months, ever since schools reopened last year.

Due to incessant work, including non-teaching activities, teachers claim they’re overworked and stressed. Meanwhile, the School Education Department recently confirmed that State-run schools will reopen on June 13.

A middle school teacher from Vellore district said teaching students after the lockdown has been more challenging. “All kids were affected due to the pandemic – psychologically, financially or otherwise. Hence, only after great efforts were we able to get their attention and take classes. Also, we’ve been working continuously since schools reopened last year, as physical exams were also scheduled recently, forcing us to rush through the syllabus,” she said.

“We request the education department to reduce our non-teaching work, which will help us manage our stress. Meanwhile, the education minister has promised no schools on Saturdays, which is a relief,” said a higher secondary teacher in Kallakurichi.

Additionally, after finishing with examination work, teachers have to sit for paper evaluation. Though primary and middle school teachers completed evaluations before May 20, teachers from higher secondary schools have to continue till June 10. Meanwhile, Government school teachers of primary and middle schools are either held up with various training courses or involved in canvassing for school admission for the 2022-23 academic year.

A teacher undergoing Ennum Ezhuthum training in Chennai says, “Some training courses are being conducted for the sake of it! At least, they can conduct it at the respective teachers’ schools. It will save us commuting time.”

PK Ilamaran, president of TN Teachers Association, proposed teaching-only activities for teachers. “For the last 4 months, teachers have been working on all Saturdays. From June 5, most teachers are involved in training courses. From education management information systems (EMIS) to election work and everything else in between, government teachers are burdened with a slew of non-teaching activities. If this is reduced, teachers can on teaching and spending more time for the benefit of students,” he points out.