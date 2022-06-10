Chennai’s TPR at 4.2% as TN logs 219 Covid cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a further surge in the cases of Covid as 219 cases were reported in the State on Friday, including five imported cases. One imported case each was reported from Canada, Lebanon, Sweden, Assam and Karnataka.

The total number of cases reached to 34,56,916 in the State. Chennai reported the highest number of 129 cases, while Chengalpattu recorded the 41 cases. As many as 11 cases were reported in Tiruvallur, while reported nine cases were reported in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari and five cases were reported in Kancheepuram.

As many as three cases were reported in Tiruchy, two cases each was reported in Salem and Tirunelveli. One case each was reported in the Nilgiris, Erode, Sivaganga and Tirupur.

The active cases in the State increased to 1,159, with Chennai reporting 641 more. With 13,180 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.3 per cent and Chennai had the highest 4.2 per cent TPR.

A total of 137 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,17,732. The state recorded no deaths and death toll reached 38,025.