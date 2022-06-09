Temples get back idols returned by US, Aus

TIRUCHY: A ceremonial send off was given to the recovered idols before they were sent to the respective temples across the state from Kumbakonam on Thursday.

As many as 10 idols that were stolen from various temples across the state were returned by Australia and the US and they were brought back to India. All the idols were handed over to DGP C Sylendra Babu in Delhi on June 1, who later sent them to Kumbakonam.

After being produced before the special court in Kumbakonam, judge Shanmugapriya ordered them to be handed over to the respective temples, which had sought a direction from the court in this regard.

On Thursday, based on a court direction, a team of police, led by the ADGP (Idol Wing) Jayanth Murali, came to Kailasanathar Temple at Punnainallur Mariamman Temple in Thanjavur and handed over the Natarajar idol made of panchaloha to the Kailasanathar temple. While, Shiva-Parvati idols were handed over to Deepambalpuram Vanmeekanathar Temple, the Sambandar idol was given to the Nagapattinam Sayavaneswarar Temple.

As the Natarajar idol was brought back after 45 years, the temple administration garlanded it and gave a ceremonious welcome with mangala isai.

Speaking to reporters, Jayanth Murali said, during the period between 2012 and 2021 only 22 idols were recovered from foreign countries, but this year alone we could recover as many as 10 idols. Among them, three belonging to 11 century were handed over to the respective temples.

Meanwhile, the idols of Vishnu and Sridevi made of panchaloha would be handed over to Sithamalli Varadharajaperumal Temple in Ariyalur on Friday, the ADGP said.