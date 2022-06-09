Erode police widen oocytes sale probe

COIMBATORE: The Erode police have widened their investigation into the ‘egg donation’ racket to find out if any others were also forced into the racket.

Special teams of police have taken up the arduous task to check the credentials of those who have so far donated oocytes in those hospitals under question.

“An investigation is underway to know if other egg donations in these hospitals were done illegally. It is being verified, whether donors were voluntary and that documents such as Aadhaar furnished by them are original,” said a police personnel, privy to the investigation.

With the documents received from hospitals, the police are inquiring the donors to rule out any foul play. “We have only investigated the hospitals in Erode. If need arises then, hospitals in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will also be reached out for a further investigation. So far, we haven’t detected any other case of forceful egg donation,” said Kanageswari, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP).

A medical team from Chennai has wrapped up their probe with fertility hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri districts, where the 16-year-old girl was forced to donate oocytes.

The minor was forced to donate at least eight times using a forged Aadhar card in various private hospitals in the Western districts besides the neighbouring states. Police have arrested four persons including her mother.