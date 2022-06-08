Three arrested for cheating elderly man by switching ATM card

VANIYAMBADI: Police arrested three persons who cheated an elderly man by switching his ATM card and withdrawing money from his account, on Wednesday. Police said that Ranganathan (55) of Vaniyambadi came to the ATM of a nationalised bank on CL Road to withdraw money. A youth standing there offered to help him withdraw the money and after he withdrew some money for Ranganathan he swiftly and surreptitiously switched Ranganathan’s ATM card with another. After Ranganathan left, the youth along with two others withdrew Rs 23,000 from Ranganathan’s account. Ranganathan complained to the cyber crime police who registered a case and based on CCTV footage arrested three youth who were identified as Ranjith Kumar (39), Rajkumar (28) and Prabhu (30) all from various localities in Vaniyambadi town. They also recovered cash of Rs 9,500, 5 ATM cards and a two-wheeler. They were remanded to custody while investigations are continuing.