S2G to link startups and Tamil Nadu govt departments

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage startup companies and to promote their products, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) has launched an initiative ‘S2G Buy Day’ (S2G meaning- Startups to Government) to link startups and the government departments.

"Under the new initiative the State government departments will put forward their requirements on focus areas for startups to sell their innovative products and solutions to the department. This initiative is aimed at benefiting the government as well as startups", said TANSIM Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, in a statement.

‘S2G Buy Day’ is organised following the announcement made by the State government in the Assembly that government departments and public sector undertakings will be allowed to directly procure innovative products and services valued at up to Rs. 50 lakh from startups in Tamil Nadu.

"The ‘S2G Buy Day’ will be a series of events focusing on two departments every month to enable niche startups to sell their products and solutions for specific requirements. TANSIM will put forward challenges and the key areas where the government departments are looking for solutions, ” said Sivarajah.

He also said that the requirements of the departments will be uploaded on the StartupTN official website www.startuptn.in/events and shared in public forums. Interested and eligible startups will be provided with a platform to showcase their offer to key officials from the department for direct interaction. StartupTN will facilitate procurement of novel products and solutions for the government from startups.

The first of the ‘S2G Buy Day’ series will be conducted for the Social Defence department in Chennai on June 14 and already more than 60 startups have registered for the event.

"The first department chosen is a difficult department because unlike other departments the startups cannot display their equipment or products for the social defence department. The products that are likely to be displayed are educational kits for children and some protective tools,” added Sivarajah.