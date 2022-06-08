2003 honour killing: HC commutes death sentence of Maruthapandian

CHENNAI: In September last year, special judge for SC/ST convicted the 13 accused, while acquitting two, of the murder of inter-caste couple and sentenced Kannagi's brother D. Maruthupandian, 49, to death besides slapping a penalty of Rs 4.5 lakh.

According to prosecution, Murugesan, a Dalit, fell in love with Kannagi, a Vanniyar community girl, while they were studying at the Annamalai University. The couple eloped and tied the knot on May 5, 2003, at the Cuddalore sub-registrar's office without informing their relatives. However, Kannagi's family was searching for them, and when they found them, they confined Murugesan and tortured him.

Later, the couple was taken to a nearby cashew grove in Pudukooraipettai village and forced to consume poison, resulting in their death. The bodies were cremated the same day.