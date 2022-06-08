TamilNadu

2003 honour killing: HC commutes death sentence of Maruthapandian

The Madras High Court commuted the death sentence awarded to Maruthapandian, brother of Kannagi and confirmed the life-term conviction of her father and eight others in the sensational #KannagiMurugesan honour killing case. Two others convicted in the case were acquitted.
2003 honour killing: HC commutes death sentence of Maruthapandian
Madras High Court
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In September last year, special judge for SC/ST convicted the 13 accused, while acquitting two, of the murder of inter-caste couple and sentenced Kannagi's brother D. Maruthupandian, 49, to death besides slapping a penalty of Rs 4.5 lakh.

According to prosecution, Murugesan, a Dalit, fell in love with Kannagi, a Vanniyar community girl, while they were studying at the Annamalai University. The couple eloped and tied the knot on May 5, 2003, at the Cuddalore sub-registrar's office without informing their relatives. However, Kannagi's family was searching for them, and when they found them, they confined Murugesan and tortured him.

Later, the couple was taken to a nearby cashew grove in Pudukooraipettai village and forced to consume poison, resulting in their death. The bodies were cremated the same day.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Madras High Court
honour killing case
#KannagiMurugesan
#KannagiMurugesan honour killing case
SC/ST convicted

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in