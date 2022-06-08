195 new cases in TN take overall Covid tally to over 34.56 lakh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 195 new cases on Wednesday taking the overall State tally to 34,56,512. Meanwhile, 101 patients were discharged across TN, bringing the number of active cases to 1,021 on Wednesday. There were no new fatalities. Among the 195 new cases, Chennai recorded 95, followed by Chengalpattu with 23, Kancheepuram 30, Coimbatore 10 and Tiruvallur 11. Around 13 districts on Wednesday recorded less than 10 cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.3% after testing 10,769 people. Of which, Chennai recorded 4%, Chengalpattu 4.1%, Coimbatore 1.3%, Kancheepuram and Krishnagiri recorded 0.7% respectively, while Vellore and Tirunelveli recorded 1%.