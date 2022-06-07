Temporary nurses demand permanent job; TN govt assures support

CHENNAI: The temporarily appointed government staff nurses who joined through Medical Recruitment Board staged a protest at Omandurar Government Hospital on Tuesday. Several nurses travelling from other places were stopped at the bus stands and railway stations and were detained at a public hall.

They say that they have been serving the government for many years and they should be made permanent staff. However, despite repeated representations, their demands have not been fulfilled.

"The nurses who joined as government contract staff seven years ago after appearing for Medical Recruitment Board are still serving as contract staff. The nurses across the State who were travelling to Chennai for joining the protests were put under detention at railway stations and bus stands. They were arrested in the morning and those with their children, were also not spared. We condemn the way nurses were treated, " said Rajesh Selvaraj, nurse and convenor of the MRB nurses association.

However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that no one has given a petition yet. "There are about 8-9 committees among the MRB nurses. There is nothing wrong in participating in a protest. However, we need some time to rectify the issues and fulfill the demands of everyone. We are proceeding department wise gradually and we will also look at the financial commitments. We will offer our support to the nurses," he said.

He added that the nurses who joined through MRB can be made permanent, but those who joined through outsourcing cannot be made permanent. Some of the committees who believe that all the nurses will be made permanent but it is not feasible to make everyone permanent. "We are preparing a list of the nurses who joined through MRB and the government is in support of them. There is no point in spoiling their health by protesting in this sun, they can wait for some more time and be patient, " the Health Minister said.