Potters lock community mutt in T’malai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: More than 100 members of the potters community staged a demonstration in front of the community mutt at Kosa Madam Street in Tiruvannamalai town on Tuesday. The agitation was sparked by various issues which included no election being held for functionaries between 1994 and 2022. Slogans were raised stating that financial irregularities amounting to crores of rupees in the mutt be investigated. Initially, the agitators raised slogans after which they walked to the mutt and besieged it. To prevent untoward happenings, the entrance was chained and locked with police on guard. Enraged at this, agitators purchased a chain and lock and locked the gate again. When police failed to placate them, they handed over a petition to Collector and officials at the Jamabandi.