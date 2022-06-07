Erode girl forced to donate embryos 8 times using forged Aadhaar

CHENNAI: A deeper investigation by Tamil Nadu police and health department officials has revealed that the 16-year-old girl was forced to sell her embryos to fertility hospitals located in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. It was also revealed that the girl was forced to donate eggs at least eight times using a forged Aadhaar card at various private hospitals.

Tamil Nadu health department has commenced a probe into the role of the hospitals and have already arrested four people, including her mother.

The minor girl had complained that she was forced into a sexual relationship with her mother's paramour and selling her embryos. An investigation revealed that the girl's mother had collected Rs 20,000 for each embryo sale and paid the agent Malathi Rs 5,000 as her commission.

The Tamil Nadu health department had commenced an inquiry after the girl stated that she was taken to private hospitals in Erode, Salem, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. While two major hospitals in Erode and Salem are already under scanner, the department vigilance team has already commenced a probe into the private hospitals in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh regarding their connection in the case.

A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu health department said that, "The investigation is on and we have already conducted searches at one private hospital each in Erode and Salem and further investigations are being conducted in association with the Tamil Nadu police to find out whether there are other instances of illegal sale of embryos."

Erode police sources told that the investigation is being conducted to find out whether a large racket involving hospitals and touts is working to procure embryos for money exploiting vulnerable minor girls.

