Cauvery water flow increases, Tourists, coracles banned at Hogenakkal

COIMBATORE: Tourists were in for disappointment on Tuesday as the Hogenakkal falls has been closed due to flooding in Cauvery River.

Dharmapuri Collector S Divyadarshini issued an order closing the falls for tourists and suspended coracle operations due to the surge in water flow.

nflow to Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, surged to 16,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening following heavy rains in the catchment areas.

With rains continuing to lash the catchment areas in Karnataka, the water flow into the state is likely to increase further in the coming days. Meanwhile, the increase in inflow has raised hopes of water level in Mettur Dam to go up.

From 2,077 cusecs on June 5, the water realised in Mettur Dam rose to 6,417 cusecs on Monday, 10,410 cusecs on Tuesday morning and further to 14,000. As water released from the dam was higher than the quantum realised, the storage level in the reservoir began to go down over the last few days.

However, following a surge in inflow, the storage level has shown a slight increase. As on Tuesday at 8 am, the storage level in the dam stood at 114.75 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet.

On Tuesday morning, 8,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam for Delta irrigation.