Tiruchy betting big on tourism revival

TIRUCHY: Tourism, one of the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set for a revival in Tiruchy. Official data reveals that from January to April this year, in three months, 60.54 lakh domestic tourists and 10,079 foreign tourists visited the district. With hopes high on the potential of bringing in more visitors from across the country and abroad, the Tiruchy Tourism department, along with the Forest department, have charted out a series of projects and additional attractions.
The reserve forest region in the district has had several attractions in the past and the department is planning to woo the visitors with added facilities including rail-bridge to reach Sengattupatti falls, and resting rooms adjacent to the falls. “We have tree top huts and dormitories for 10 persons with a nominal fee for couple with provision of food as per the visitors’ preference. Now we have sent a proposal for the construction of mushroom cottages alongside the tree top huts,” Tiruchy District Tourist Officer T Jagatheswari told DT Next.
A fund of Rs 2.30 crore to develop eco-tourism in the hillock has been utilised to renovate Korayaru and Periyamangalam (Mangalam) waterfalls where the visitors are allowed to take bath apart along with two natural trails of eight and three km. Adjacent to this, two watch towers have also been set up.
Five treetop houses have been set up atop Sengattupatti in the land allotted by the Revenue department apart from a dormitory that could house 20 visitors. A British-era Rest House has been renovated, adding two more rooms to it. Here, the visitors can enjoy the beauty of Pachamalai hillock either by horse ride or by bullock cart.
This apart, tribal food will be served to those who opt for it. The tourist flow has been steady now and mostly the domestic tourists visit Pachamalai and the falls at the top Sengattupatti. During weekends, the rooms are full.
It was once the people used to have trekking and the forest department temporarily banned trekking now owing to safety concerns though the forest officials accompany the trekkers.
Meanwhile, Puliyancholai is a scenic spot on the foothills of Kolli Hills, a forest region splashed with a small stream and covered with lush green foliage and tamarind groves. Puliancholai falls is a terrace waterfall which appears like a stream of water that cascades through rocky terrain. Located far away from the hustle and bustle of the urban areas, this place offers you a quite escape from busy city life. There is a Shiva temple situated 12 km inside the thick forest. Devotees come here to trek to Shiva temple in June and July.
Accommodation is provided by two resorts situated near the falls. The forests around this area have rich medical herbs. Pithukkuli Cave is another attraction nearby. The road access is available close to the waterfall and does not need much walking.
“Funds from Tourism Development were allotted and all the works were completed under the District Panchayat Development department. Works on rest sheds, pathway to stream, children’s parks and landscape are over and will be open to the public soon,” said Jagatheswari.