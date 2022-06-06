Tiruchy betting big on tourism revival

TIRUCHY: Tourism, one of the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set for a revival in Tiruchy. Official data reveals that from January to April this year, in three months, 60.54 lakh domestic tourists and 10,079 foreign tourists visited the district. With hopes high on the potential of bringing in more visitors from across the country and abroad, the Tiruchy Tourism department, along with the Forest department, have charted out a series of projects and additional attractions.

The reserve forest region in the district has had several attractions in the past and the department is planning to woo the visitors with added facilities including rail-bridge to reach Sengattupatti falls, and resting rooms adjacent to the falls. “We have tree top huts and dormitories for 10 persons with a nominal fee for couple with provision of food as per the visitors’ preference. Now we have sent a proposal for the construction of mushroom cottages alongside the tree top huts,” Tiruchy District Tourist Officer T Jagatheswari told DT Next.

A fund of Rs 2.30 crore to develop eco-tourism in the hillock has been utilised to renovate Korayaru and Periyamangalam (Mangalam) waterfalls where the visitors are allowed to take bath apart along with two natural trails of eight and three km. Adjacent to this, two watch towers have also been set up.

Five treetop houses have been set up atop Sengattupatti in the land allotted by the Revenue department apart from a dormitory that could house 20 visitors. A British-era Rest House has been renovated, adding two more rooms to it. Here, the visitors can enjoy the beauty of Pachamalai hillock either by horse ride or by bullock cart.