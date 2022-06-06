Slight dip: 90 Covid cases in TN, Chennai’s TPR at 2.1%

CHENNAI: As many as 90 cases of Covid were reported in the State on Monday, including two imported cases, one each from Bhutan and Kerala. This brings the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 34,56,173.

The highest of 48 cases were reported in Chennai, while Chengalpattu had 20 cases. Four cases were reported in Tiruvallur, while Coimbatore and Erode recorded three cases each. Kancheepuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar had two cases each of Covid, while one case each was recorded in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari , Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tirupur.

With 11,166 samples being tested for Covid in the past 24 hours, the total positivity rate in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while 2.1 per cent TPR was reported in Chennai.

About 64 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,17,286. The deaths were nil and the death toll stood at 38,025.