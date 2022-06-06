Several parts of Tamil Nadu to receive light to heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: With the onset of monsoon few days back, several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rain isolated Thunderstorm over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre forecast heavy rain at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Ranipet in the next 48 hours.

Until Monday morning, Thanjavur received the highest of 9 cm of rainfall, followed by Perambalur and Karur that received 7 cm of rainfall. Salem, Krishnagiri and Pudukkottai had 6 cm of rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a heavy rainfall warning in the next 48 hours for the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Ranipet. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Few parts of Chennai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall as the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours.

The warnings were also issued for fishermen to not venture in coastal areas along Kerala and Karnataka as strong winds are likely to ply.