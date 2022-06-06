Search on for man who created ruckus demanding free liquor

VELLORE: Vellore North police are searching for a man who created a ruckus in front of a Tasmac retail outlet at the new bus stand area demanding free liquor on Monday. Police said that Chinnathambi (35) a resident of Thottapalayam in Vellore town went to the Tasmac outlet on Saturday and demanded free liquor. The staff said he would be provided liquor only if he paid for it following which he left. However, he returned to the shop on Monday and again demanded free liquor. Outlet supervisor Sundara Viji, who was on duty, refused his request. Infuriated Chinnathambi roundly abused Sundara Viji and took to his heels when the latter complained to the Vellore North police.