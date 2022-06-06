Panchayat fund scam: Chairman sacked by Madurai Collector

CHENNAI: The Madurai District Kottaimedu Panchayat Council Chairman Sharmila G Mohan has been sacked on Monday after her involvement in the scam was exposed.

Sharmila G. Mohan won the 2019 local government elections and became the Panchayat President. She was accused of embezzling panchayat funds into her own bank account after taking charge as panchayat president.

An investigation by the authorities revealed that ₹ 10,44,000 was involved in the panchayat fund scam. It was alleged that the complaint involved financial and administrative malpractice did not provide a proper explanation.

Due to this financial malpractice, the District Collector has ordered the dismissal of Kottaimedu Panchayat President Sharmila G Mohan.