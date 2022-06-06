Oocyte sale beyond TN too, reveals probe

COIMBATORE: The ‘egg donation’ racket busted in Erode district seems to have interstate ramifications with investigation officials on their toes to unravel the entire network.

A deeper investigation by police and health department officials has revealed that the 16-year-old girl was forced to sell her oocyte in fertility hospitals located in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

“The minor was taken to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to sell eggs. After investigating the hospitals in Salem and Hosur, our team will submit a report to inquire about those hospitals too with the assistance of the respective state governments in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Also, the eggs taken by hospitals here have been sold to hospitals in those states,” said A Viswanathan, joint director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to the media in Salem on Monday.

The medical team has completed the first phase of inquiry with hospitals in Erode and has proceeded to Salem and Krishnagiri to carry out further investigation.

The girl was forced to donate eggs at least eight times using a forged aadhar card in various private hospitals. So far, the police have arrested four people including her mother in connection with the case. The victim, who is currently sheltered at a government home, had claimed that she was also exploited sexually by her mother’s lover.

The health department staff verified the records maintained by hospitals to find out if there are any discrepancies. “The hospitals claimed to have received eggs from the girl based on documents furnished to them. Legal action would be taken against them if violation is established,” he added.

Viswanathan said that eggs could be taken, only from a person aged above 21 years and that too with their consent. However, the eggs were taken from the girl for the last two years, since she was 14 years. The health department officials also discussed with Erode superintendent of police V Sasi Mohan the progress of investigation in the case.